Customs And Border Patrol Keep Watch At U.S.-Canada Border Leaked documents from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) obtained by Fox News’ Bill Melugin show that the Biden administration initiated a “mass release” of 160,000 illegal immigrants into the United States beginning in March amid a record-setting number of border crossings — and 70,000 of those releases happened in the last two months.

