New Mexico Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has now paid out a total of $150,000 to settle a sexual harassment claim from an ex-campaign spokesman, financial records revealed Monday.

In April, reports revealed that Grisham’s campaign had paid $62,500 in a settlement negotiated with a law firm representing James Hallinan, a former staffer who accused Grisham of pouring water over his crotch before she grabbed it through his pants in front of colleagues at a 2018 meeting. Hallinan, who now runs his own political consulting firm, complained about the incident a year later after the campaign was complete.

On Monday, new […]