In a meeting of the Orange County, North Carolina Public Schools (OCPS), board chair Hillary Mackenzie repeatedly directed sheriff’s deputies to remove parents who spoke against a resolution supporting Black Lives Matter (BLM) and committing to anti-racism. The meeting, which took place October 11, became heated as Mackenzie, in apparent violation of OCPS policy, had speakers removed if they spoke in opposition to the resolution. Concerned parents gather for Board meeting of @OrangeCoSchools . @CitizensOcs @SloanRachmuth @ReopenWcpss #ncpol #nced pic.twitter.com/JKwaAJKWHD — Orange County GOP (@orange_gop) October 12, 2021 Parents and community members gathered in front of the school where […]

Read the rest of this story here: legalinsurrection.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker