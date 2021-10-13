(Image by Małgorzata Tomczak from Pixabay.) The Pentagon reports a shocking 46% spike in active duty Army suicides in the second quarter of 2021 over the same time period last year.
Second quarter numbers are the most recent available.
Today’s news is even worse than the headline number would make it appear, since the active duty suicide rate had already hit a new record in 2020. Government Executive reported on the 2020 suicides: The year-over-year change to the suicide count is not “a huge increase” but the increase to the rate over time is “cause for concern and there needs to […]
