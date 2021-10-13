Southwest Airlines employees are now organizing a “peaceful protest,” according to a flyer from a Southwest employee shared by Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec: Just got passed this flyer from a Southwest employee #FreedomFlu pic.twitter.com/Q5gXGhxoma — Jack Posobiec �� (@JackPosobiec) October 13, 2021 “Let your voice be heard,” the flyer says. “Please join your Southwest Cohearts, vaccinated or not, in exercising your first amendment right to a peaceful protest of the recent Covid-19 vaccination mandate.”
“Freedom not force,” the flyer underscores, noting that it is scheduled for Monday, Octobert 18 at 8:30 a.m.
“All who believe in medical freedom are […]
Read the rest of this story here: trendingpolitics.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker