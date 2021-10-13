Are red and blue America headed for a split? Lately, Dan Bongino has discussed the possibility on his daily podcast and radio show . Glenn Beck has mentioned it, too. It’s a focused topic of David Reaboi , whom Bongino cites. Reaboi suggests that a “national divorce” should be discussed. He sees a split more as a matter of when, not if. The hope is for a civil, if not amicable, separation.
What may surprise readers is the convergence that’s happening about the need for a national divorce.
As the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia discovered in its […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.americanthinker.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker