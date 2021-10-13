During a discussion about increased gun ownership among black women in America on Tuesday, ABC’s “The View” guest co-host Sherri Shepherd revealed that she recently became a gun owner and that the decision has left her feeling “empowered.”
“I bought a 9MM gun,” Shepherd proudly announced on the show as some in the audience gasped and even chuckled.
“I don’t know why you’re laughing,” she shot back jokingly.Shepherd, a single mother, went on to explain that she purchased the firearm to better protect her children after feeling “helpless” during last year’s riots.”During the quarantine, I felt really helpless,” she told co-host […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.theblaze.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker