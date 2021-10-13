During a discussion about increased gun ownership among black women in America on Tuesday, ABC’s “The View” guest co-host Sherri Shepherd revealed that she recently became a gun owner and that the decision has left her feeling “empowered.”

“I bought a 9MM gun,” Shepherd proudly announced on the show as some in the audience gasped and even chuckled.

“I don’t know why you’re laughing,” she shot back jokingly.Shepherd, a single mother, went on to explain that she purchased the firearm to better protect her children after feeling “helpless” during last year’s riots.”During the quarantine, I felt really helpless,” she told co-host […]