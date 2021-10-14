South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks at a press conference in Columbia, S.C., on Aug. 9, 2021. (Jeffrey Collins/AP Photo) From The State

COLUMBIA, S.C.— South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday he doesn’t want the government to get in-between businesses and their employees when it comes to whether private companies should be allowed to require COVID-19 vaccines.

McMaster’s comments came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in his state on Monday banning vaccine mandates in the state. The order also prevents private businesses from issuing vaccine mandates for its employees or customers.“I think Gov. Abbott is […]