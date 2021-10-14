Transportation Security Administration, the federal agency in charge of airline safety, reports catching a record 4,650 firearms at checkpoints in the first 10 months of the year, a majority of which were loaded.

The number surpasses the total-year record of 4,432 set in 2019, according to CNN .

TSA Administrator David Pekoske told CNN that air travelers are bringing guns to airports in unprecedented numbers, which he described as a “huge problem.”Passengers are allowed to fly with a gun but it must be secure and transported in an aircraft’s cargo bay.He also said the high number of disorderly air travelers, planes […]