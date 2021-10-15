During the first four years that Nancy Pelosi served as speaker of the House of Representatives (2007 through 2010), approximately 4,676,300 unborn babies were aborted in the United States, according to estimates published by the Guttmacher Institute.

To put that in more precise language, adopting the accurate wording to describe abortion that Pope Francis recently used, 4,676,300 unborn American babies were murdered in those four years. “It’s more than a problem, it’s homicide,” Pope Francis said about abortion on Sept. 15, as he flew from Slovakia to Rome. Whoever has an abortion, kills. No mincing words. It is a human […]