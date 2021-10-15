Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a hospital intensive care unit to treat a urinary tract infection that spread to his blood while he was traveling in California.
The 42nd president was resting comfortably at the University of California Irvine Medical Center, officials told CNN on Thursday night.
“He was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring,” according to a joint statement from Dr. Alpesh Amin, chair of medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center, and Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton’s personal primary physician.They doctors said Clinton was […]
