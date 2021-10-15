In lifting restrictions on non-essential travel to the U.S. from Mexico and Canada this week, the Biden administration announced that foreign travelers attempting to enter the U.S. legally from those nations would need proof of COVID-19 vaccination — even as the administration allows illegal entrants to remain in the U.S. with or without vaccination.

The announcement of mandatory vaccination for these legal travelers comes after the administration has released over one million illegal aliens into the U.S. without requiring COVID vaccines as a condition for entry.

The administration has also acknowledged that the majority of roughly 15,000 Haitians who arrived illegally […]