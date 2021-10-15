Words like “brave” and “hero” have lost all meaning in today’s culture.
Such terms used to be reserved for those willing to risk their lives and reputations for the greater good.
Now, those labels are given exclusively to those who say and do exactly what the mainstream culture demands of them. Unlike these supposed “heroes,” Gina Carano doesn’t acquiesce to the culture’s demands.Doing so has cost her greatly and yet, the former MMA star turned fan-favorite actress has remained unwilling to abandon her conservative principles. After Disney fired her from working on “The Mandalorian” series, Carano was given a second chance […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.westernjournal.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker