Words like “brave” and “hero” have lost all meaning in today’s culture.

Such terms used to be reserved for those willing to risk their lives and reputations for the greater good.

Now, those labels are given exclusively to those who say and do exactly what the mainstream culture demands of them. Unlike these supposed “heroes,” Gina Carano doesn’t acquiesce to the culture’s demands.Doing so has cost her greatly and yet, the former MMA star turned fan-favorite actress has remained unwilling to abandon her conservative principles. After Disney fired her from working on “The Mandalorian” series, Carano was given a second chance […]