(AP Photo/Bob Christie) For months now, Kyrsten Sinema has locked horns with the far-left, refusing to blow up the filibuster and now blocking the passage of Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda via reconciliation. The harassment she’s received has seemingly only bolstered her resolve. More recently, she’s given the White House to the cold shoulder , and perhaps that’s behind this latest leak?
According to sources relayed by Business Insider , Sinema’s red-line has been revealed, and it’s already giving her colleagues fits. **NEW: @kyrstensinema is *still* opposed to any individual and corporate tax hikes despite repeated WH meetings, per two […]
