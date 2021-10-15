AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite We’ve seen a lot of people being hit hard by the policies of the Biden Administration.

With inflation driving all kinds of prices up, it’s putting a real dent in people’s pocketbooks.

The Consumer Price Index surged last month by 5.4 percent, compared to September 2020, the biggest jump in 13 years — and higher than had been predicted by economists. From Townhall : “Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4 percent before seasonal adjustment. The indexes for food and shelter rose in September and together contributed more than half of the monthly […]