AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite We’ve seen a lot of people being hit hard by the policies of the Biden Administration.
With inflation driving all kinds of prices up, it’s putting a real dent in people’s pocketbooks.
The Consumer Price Index surged last month by 5.4 percent, compared to September 2020, the biggest jump in 13 years — and higher than had been predicted by economists. From Townhall : “Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4 percent before seasonal adjustment. The indexes for food and shelter rose in September and together contributed more than half of the monthly […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker