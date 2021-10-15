The United States will allow travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter by land or air starting November 8 Reading Time: 2 minutes

WASHINGTON — The United States will reopen its land and air borders on November 8 to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against COVID-19 -— ending a more than 18-month ban on travel from much of the globe that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties.

The decision to ease restrictions was “guided by public health, stringent and consistent,” said White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz in a tweet announcing the new policy.He said the “announcement […]