Many conservatives have talked recently about the need for a “national divorce” due to irreconcilable differences with the progressive left. We should be clear about what we’re talking about, though, when we suggest the prospect of a “national divorce.”

We are talking about secession. And secession, in America, is anything but a civil or amicable process, and it’s useless to imagine it would be otherwise.

It’s only truly been attempted once, after all, and it led to the bloodiest war in our history.Certainly, there are practical differences between secession and civil war. But in America, these are distinctions without meaning, because […]