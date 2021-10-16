John Catanzara, president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police , spoke out on Friday to say that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate is “absolutely wrong” as he urged his fellow officers not to comply with it.

This mandate, which went into effect today, forces all cops to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested for it twice weekly. All officers were forced to disclose their vaccination status by the end of the workday.

Catanzara told Fox News that while around half of his officers have been vaccinated, even those who have gotten the shot agree that a mandate is […]