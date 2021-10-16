In an age when so many parents are encouraged to abort their children with Down syndrome, one Pennsylvania mother is speaking out about the blessing that her daughter is in her life. In an interview with The Sharon Herald , Whitney Murray said that she was nervous when she first learned that her daughter, Ja’Elle, had Down syndrome, but that her now-four-year-old is thriving and she wouldn’t want it any other way.

“Ja’Elle is a four-year-old fashionista, sassy, a lot of personality, busy, as you can see,” Murray said.

Murray said that initially she was given negative information surrounding the Down […]