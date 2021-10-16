AP Photo/Alex Brandon Today is Saturday and that means college football stadiums across the country (except in a few, ridiculously run states) are packed. Tailgates are happening, student sections are full, and people are enjoying the game they love.

Yet, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, such scenes were supposed to spell certain doom. Warnings of “super spreader” events filled the airwaves, driven by the government bureaucrat, prior to the season starting.

Here’s Fauci talking to MSNBC’s Joy Reid ( because who else ?), agreeing that COVID was going to “feast” on the large crowds at college football stadiums. Transcript via RealClearPolitics […]