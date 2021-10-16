( Natural News ) Hundreds of thousands of U.S. service members are still unvaccinated or remain partially vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) despite the Pentagon’s first compliance deadlines drawing near.

Overall, the military’s vaccination rate has climbed since August, when the Department of Defense (DOD) leaders informed 2.1 million troops that immunization is mandatory, exceptions would be rare and those who refuse would be punished. However, the troops’ responses have been unpredictable.

For instance, 90 percent of active-duty Navy personnel are fully vaccinated, but only 72 percent of the Marine Corps members are. The Air Force has over 60,000 […]