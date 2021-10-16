AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin We reported this morning on how the writing was on the wall for “Republican” Rep. Adam Kinzinger in terms of Illinois Democrats getting set to eliminate his House district with their new Congressional map after months of speculation that they would do just that.
Unfortunately for Kinzinger, Democrats confirmed today with their official release of the new proposed map that, if approved, his district is toast with a map that went from 13D-5R to 14D-3R, accounting for the one seat they lost courtesy of the 2020 Census numbers for the state: Illinois Democrats are poised to approve […]
