Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

A Pfizer whistleblower said that she decided to expose her company after a decade of working for them because she feels that people are not making informed decisions about what goes into their bodies.

Melissa McAtee told The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens that she had damning information on Pfizer, which recently had their COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but did not elect to reveal it until another whistleblower for the company spoke on why they had come forward.”I watched Jodi’s [O’Malley] whistleblow and she said that, you know, she doesn’t fear […]