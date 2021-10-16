For those of us on the right who knew the culture wars were not going to stay on college campuses. The woke ideology has been seeping into corporate America for well over a decade. Perhaps tech entrepreneur and CEO Andrew Crapuchettes’s RedBalloon can offer a solution that allows those who wish to leave Woketopia an off-ramp.
According to RedBalloon’s website, the company’s mission is to unite a community of businesses and job seekers who value the freedom to work and want to preserve it. We connect employers who value freedom with employees who value it too. We envision a world […]
Read the rest of this story here: pjmedia.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker