For those of us on the right who knew the culture wars were not going to stay on college campuses. The woke ideology has been seeping into corporate America for well over a decade. Perhaps tech entrepreneur and CEO Andrew Crapuchettes’s RedBalloon can offer a solution that allows those who wish to leave Woketopia an off-ramp.

According to RedBalloon’s website, the company’s mission is to unite a community of businesses and job seekers who value the freedom to work and want to preserve it. We connect employers who value freedom with employees who value it too. We envision a world […]