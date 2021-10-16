Two prominent conservative members of President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court commission resigned Friday, following the committee releasing its draft report.
According to The Hill, Harvard law professor Jack Goldsmith and University of Virginia professor Caleb Nelson both resigned.
In a statement to The Hill, Nelson said “it was an honor for me to be part of the Commission.” Goldsmith, on the other hand, did not respond to requests for comment.In a statement, the White House expressed its appreciation for the work conducted by both professors on the commission.“We respect their decision and very much appreciate the significant contributions that they made […]
