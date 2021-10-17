President Biden’s nomination to lead the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, Tuscon police chief Chris Magnus, is being widely criticized and called unfit for the role by “immigration hawks.”

Magnus’s confirmation hearing is set at the Senate on Tuesday. A pitched battle of words is expected at that time, as critics are already making it clear that they are unhappy with the pick, and Border Patrol agents are considering early retiremen t.

According to Fox News , skeptical voices have been raised against Magnus because of his support for non-compliance with orders under the previous Trump administration. Because of this, […]