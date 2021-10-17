President Biden’s nomination to lead the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, Tuscon police chief Chris Magnus, is being widely criticized and called unfit for the role by “immigration hawks.”
Magnus’s confirmation hearing is set at the Senate on Tuesday. A pitched battle of words is expected at that time, as critics are already making it clear that they are unhappy with the pick, and Border Patrol agents are considering early retiremen t.
According to Fox News , skeptical voices have been raised against Magnus because of his support for non-compliance with orders under the previous Trump administration. Because of this, […]
Read the rest of this story here: thepostmillennial.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker