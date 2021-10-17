The term ‘Let’s go Brandon’ which translates to ‘F Joe Biden’ has now been transformed into a hit song.
A hip-hop artist and rapper named Loza Alexander created the song, which has now shot to number one on iTunes.
This is hilarious and the song is actually really good. BGR reports: TRENDING: China Tests New Hypersonic Nuclear-Capable Missile That Circled Entire Globe at Low-Orbit – US Military Officials Stunned ‘Let’s go Brandon’ – #1 hip-hop song on iTunes inspired by Joe Biden meme The “Let’s go Brandon” meme lampooning President Biden is taking over the internet. It continues to blanket conservative […]
