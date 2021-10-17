AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite In “Tyranny of the Minority — How the Left Is Destroying America,” bestselling author, keynote speaker, and political commentator Ed Brodow asked a simple question — four years ago: “Can America be saved?”

The chilling question was all but unthinkable not all that long ago — certainly in the aftermath of 9/11, which not only rocked America to its very core; the worst terrorist attack on American soil in history ultimately proved that this country could withstand anything the rest of the world might dare to throw at us.

But now, just 20 years later, the question […]