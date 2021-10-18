Ron Paul Institute director Daniel McAdams appeared on Big League Politics Live to explain the dangers of Republicans falling back into neoconservatism after the disastrous Biden pull-out from Afghanistan.

Neocons are playing partisan politics and deceiving angry and desperate Republicans, passing the blame to President-imposed Joe Biden, and acting as if the war launched by the Bush adminstraion wasn’t an abject failure from the start. McAdams is urging America First Republicans to resist these dirty tricks.

“It is a virus that is always there and always trying to spread. I mean, if we did not defeat the Taliban in 20 years, […]