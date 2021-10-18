Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell has died from “complications of Covid,” despite the 84-year-old being “fully vaccinated” for the virus. The news of the passing of the highly decorated veteran and high-ranking civil servant was reported by the New York Times.

“Colin L. Powell, who in four decades of public life served as the nation’s top soldier, diplomat and national security adviser, and whose speech at the United Nations in 2003 helped pave the way for the United States to go to war in Iraq, died on Monday,” the Times reported. “He was 84.”

“He died of complications from […]