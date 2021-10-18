An ambulance drives down a road in Brooklyn, New York City, on Dec. 1, 2020. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) New York City residents have increasingly succumbed to overdoses on synthetic opioids such as fentanyl . These deaths have soared by more than 55 percent in the 12 months ending March, compared to the same period the year before.

That means 1,778 died of this cause in the city by March 2021, compared with 1,145 by March 2020, based on estimates from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that account for missing data.

The period aligns with the months of severe measures […]