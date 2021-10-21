The Arizona State University Police Department has asked the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to file charges against four people for misdemeanors following an incident in which they recorded themselves interrupting a class taught by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, then following her into a campus bathroom.

Earlier this month, activists with a group called Living United for Change in Arizona, an immigration reform advocacy group, stood outside the Democratic lawmaker’s classroom before following her into a bathroom when she walked past them.

The senator later called the protest “unlawful” and “not legitimate” given that the protestors had deceptively broken into a “locked, secure […]