The Arizona State University Police Department has asked the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to file charges against four people for misdemeanors following an incident in which they recorded themselves interrupting a class taught by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, then following her into a campus bathroom.
Earlier this month, activists with a group called Living United for Change in Arizona, an immigration reform advocacy group, stood outside the Democratic lawmaker’s classroom before following her into a bathroom when she walked past them.
The senator later called the protest “unlawful” and “not legitimate” given that the protestors had deceptively broken into a “locked, secure […]
Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker