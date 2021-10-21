Representative Adam Kinzinger amped up the rhetoric Wednesday, challenging his fellow Republicans to stand up to Donald Trump much in the same way Todd Beamer and the passengers of Flight 93 did to terrorists on 9/11.

Kinzinger, in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, was discussing former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and the evidence the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has regarding his role that day.

“I don’t want to get into the evidence that we have or don’t have. I’ll keep that under wraps,” he said.The committee earlier this week recommended that Bannon be held in […]