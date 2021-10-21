(Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP) Last summer officials in Rochester, New York defunded the 12 school resource officers who were serving in the city’s public schools as the Defund Police movement took off in Democrat strongholds around the country. The move was celebrated by many in the community, who viewed the removal of the police officers as a positive step. “In such a pivotal moment in our history, community members of Rochester can now stand ahead of the country and say that ‘yes, schools without criminalizing our black and brown children is absolutely possible,” said Iman Abid of […]

