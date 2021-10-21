President Biden and Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe / Getty Images As President Joe Biden looks to avoid a high-profile loss in Virginia, the White House has turned to legally dubious tactics aimed at boosting Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe.
Liberal watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) launched a complaint against press secretary Jen Psaki for violating the Hatch Act, which prevents administration officials from engaging in political activity. During a Thursday press briefing, Psaki said the Biden administration will “do everything we can to help former Governor McAuliffe” and “believe[s] in the agenda he’s representing.” […]
