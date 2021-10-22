URGENT: Don’t be censored on social media! Sign up today for Todd’s FREE daily newsletter. You’ll receive exclusive content from Todd’s team of professional journalists. Click here to subscribe.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told national radio host Todd Starnes “Americans are actually fearful of their government” because of the Biden administration.

Stepping out of the House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday, Jordan spoke about the Department of Justice going after parents concerned about what is being taught in schools.“As I said in my opening statement,” Jordan said on the Todd Starnes Radio Show . “For […]