According to USNI News , “ The Navy’s ability to defend the nation’s vital security interests is “marginal,” – with the caveat that its score is trending to “weak” in capability and readiness – while the Marine Corps’ ability is graded as “strong,” according to a think tank’s latest survey of United States military power. ”
From where does that dire capability and readiness rating come? The Heritage Foundation’s 2022 Index of U.S. Military Strength .
According to Heritage, the Pentagon as a whole is in dire straights and is only “marginally” able to defend the United States’ key interests. The […]
Read the rest of this story here: trendingpolitics.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker