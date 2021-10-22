According to USNI News , “ The Navy’s ability to defend the nation’s vital security interests is “marginal,” – with the caveat that its score is trending to “weak” in capability and readiness – while the Marine Corps’ ability is graded as “strong,” according to a think tank’s latest survey of United States military power. ”

From where does that dire capability and readiness rating come? The Heritage Foundation’s 2022 Index of U.S. Military Strength .

According to Heritage, the Pentagon as a whole is in dire straights and is only “marginally” able to defend the United States’ key interests. The […]