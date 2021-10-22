Minneapolis, MN – Prosecutors announced charges on Friday against the Minneapolis police officer who killed the uncle of the teen who filmed the notorious video of George Floyd’s death after he crashed into him during a car chase in July (video below).
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Oct. 22 announced that Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings had been charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide, WCCO reported.
“Police are supposed to protect and serve citizens, and to act in a manner consistent with their sworn oath to do so,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. “Officer Cummings’ actions deviated […]
Read the rest of this story here: policetribune.com
