The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear oral arguments for Whole Woman’s Health et al. v. Jackson et al. regarding the pro-life Texas Heartbeat Act on November 1. In the meantime, the Court will leave the law in place.

The Heartbeat Act, which went into effect on September 1, restricts abortion to before a preborn child’s heartbeat can be detected at about six weeks, though the human heart begins beating 16 to 22 days after fertilization.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to allow the law to stay in effect until an expedited hearing will be held on November […]