Hours before actor Alec Baldwin unintentionally shot and killed one and injured another at a movie set, union workers had walked off in order to protest working conditions at the low-budget film.

Police are still investigating the tragic death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot by Baldwin on Thursday with a prop gun. 48-year-old director Joel Souza was also wounded during the incident near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported that just six hours before the fatal shooting a group of camera crew members had walked off to protest working conditions.The crew had been […]