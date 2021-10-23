Crews construct a section of border wall in San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge before Joe Biden shut the activity down./AP Photo Texas and Missouri sued the Biden administration this week in an effort to force President Joe Biden to restart construction of the southern border wall .

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, argues the Biden administration’s decision to suspend construction and not use all of the funds appropriated by Congress for the border wall is a violation of the Constitution, which says the president must “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”

Congress allocated $1.4 billion for the border […]