World War One A new monument was announced in Rhode Island for a World War I hero who died fighting in France during the war. The monument will replace one that was destroyed over the summer.

The original monument to Italian American Carlo Lafazia was vandalized over the summer in Providence, Rhode Island. The vandal was never identified or arrested.

“I was shocked and saddened when I learned that the Lafazia Square Monument was damaged beyond repair this past summer. Carlo Lafazia made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and he and his family deserve the utmost respect and honor, as […]