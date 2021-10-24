Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) said Sunday that his state is “actively working to recruit out of state law enforcement” as some lose their jobs due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
DeSantis told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” that he’s hoping to sign legislation in the next legislative session that will give a $5,000 bonus to out-of-state law enforcement officials who relocate to Florida.
“In Florida, not only are we going to want to protect the law enforcement and all the jobs, we’re actually actively working to recruit out-of-state law enforcement because we do have needs in our police and our […]
