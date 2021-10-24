Appearing with Maria Bartiromo this morning, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis discussed how commonsense approaches to COVID-19 can keep economic growth continuing while taking simple precautions. As noted by the Florida governor, his policies at a state level generated almost half of all national job gains in September.

DeSantis noted the Florida ports are able to handle additional capacity to off-load any transcontinental shipments and keep products flowing further into the U.S. mainland. Several shipping companies have already diverted ships into Florida ports to take advantage of the state opportunity. Additionally, DeSantis outlines his intent for a recently announced special legislative […]