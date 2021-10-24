Many people are objecting to the mandate to get vaccinated and there are a number of lawsuits working through the courts. For the most part, people are arguing for an exemption. The core question should be “ Does the Federal Government have the legal authority to issue a vaccine mandate? ” In a word, no.

State Vaccine Mandates Can be Permissible

The foundational and still-controlling legal authority is Jacobson v. Mass , 197 U.S. 11 (1905) . In that case, the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a vaccine mandate issued by a town. The Court reasoned that the town’s […]