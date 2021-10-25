Border Patrol agents apprehended a record-setting 1,659,206 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico during the recently ended fiscal year, according to the Southwest Border Land Encounters report released on October 22, 2021 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Bob Price of Breitbart News observed that “approximately 1.3 million of the total apprehensions occurred following changes in immigration and border security policies by the Biden Administration in January.”The Washington […]