Border Patrol agents apprehended a record-setting 1,659,206 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico during the recently ended fiscal year, according to the Southwest Border Land Encounters report released on October 22, 2021 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.
According to a report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, Border Patrol agents apprehended roughly 1.66 million migrants on the southern border with Mexico in Fiscal Year 2021.
Bob Price of Breitbart News observed that “approximately 1.3 million of the total apprehensions occurred following changes in immigration and border security policies by the Biden Administration in January.”The Washington […]
Read the rest of this story here: bigleaguepolitics.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker