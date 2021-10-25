Lobsters are seen in a crate after being brought in by a lobsterman in Stonington, Maine, on July 5, 2017. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters) Recently, some China-linked Twitter accounts have been spreading misinformation about the source of COVID-19 , the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus , in attempts to falsely attribute the origin of the virus to lobsters from Maine.

Marcel Schliebs, an Oxford University researcher first noticed the misinformation campaign when the Chinese consul general in Kolkata, India, Zha Liyou, posted the claims on Twitter, according to USA Today .

Schliebs, who is with the Oxford Internet Institute, […]