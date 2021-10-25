A large caravan of more than 2,000 migrants is traveling north through Mexico toward the southern border of the U.S., with one migrant warning, “Tell Biden we are coming.”

Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins posted a video to Twitter on Monday morning of the large group of migrants walking along a Mexican highway.

“The Migrant Caravan has left Huehuetán heading North w one migrant named William from El Salvador saying ‘Tell Biden we are coming…’” Jenkins tweeted. DAY 3 The Migrant Caravan has left Huehuetán heading North w one migrant named William from El Salvador saying “Tell Biden we are coming…” […]