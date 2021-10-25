One of the basic responsibilities of government is to secure the borders. The current administration has abrogated that mission in the hopes that illegal immigrant voting will turn red states like Texas blue.
There is no thought to economic and cultural injury to the country. No concern for crime or public health. Nary a fleeting notion as to national security. Just the raw application of executive power. If there is any political justice Democrats will pay at the polls for this travesty. We’ll see in November. Joe Biden has weakened our Southern Border. Border security is national security. — Rep. […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.lifezette.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker