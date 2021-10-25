One of the basic responsibilities of government is to secure the borders. The current administration has abrogated that mission in the hopes that illegal immigrant voting will turn red states like Texas blue.

There is no thought to economic and cultural injury to the country. No concern for crime or public health. Nary a fleeting notion as to national security. Just the raw application of executive power. If there is any political justice Democrats will pay at the polls for this travesty. We’ll see in November. Joe Biden has weakened our Southern Border. Border security is national security. — Rep. […]