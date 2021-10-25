Video footage from New York City shows thousands of police, fire, EMS, and other city workers protesting against vaccine mandates, calling out Democrat mayor Bill DeBlasio and Democrat president Joe Biden by name and showing support for Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa.
Footage of the protest posted to Twitter shows a large contingent of protesters moving throughput the city and chanting various slogans in unison such as “hold the line,” “f**k Joe Biden,” “f**k DeBlasio,” “we will not comply” and “we want Curtis [Sliwa].” NYC public servants take to the streets in nyc towards the Brooklyn bridge to protest […]
